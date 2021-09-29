Baltimore man gets 40 years in prison for fatal shooting on The Block

A 35-year-old Baltimore man was sentenced to 40 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in a killing that took place on The Block, the city’s downtown hub of strip clubs.

Traevon George was arrested not far from the shooting scene on Jan. 28, 2020, after police heard gunshots in the 400 block of E. Baltimore St. and found Andre Giles, 31, of Essex, shot multiple times. Giles died two weeks later.

Prosecutors said surveillance and CCTV camera footage showed Giles talking with other men as George approached, and an argument erupted. George was seen pulling a gun from his waistband and Giles put his hands in the air. He was shot six times.

A Citiwatch CCTV camera operator controlling a camera on Custom House Street saw the shooting and followed the gunman as he ran into a parking garage. George was arrested as he ran out of the other side of the parking garage onto Gay Street and later to Water Street.

George was seen throwing an object, and officers searched the area and found a Glock 17. Prosecutors said George’s DNA was found on the weapon.

George was sentenced to life in prison, with all but 40 years suspended.