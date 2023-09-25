Baltimore man held for trial in homicide case, police say

Sep. 25—A Baltimore man was ordered to stand trial in the shooting death of a Hornerstown woman who was on the telephone with a Cambria County 911 dispatcher when shots were fired, authorities said.

Michael Lyles Jr., 34, was held for trial following a preliminary hearing on Friday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.

Lyles is charged with the July 8 shooting death of Kandace L. Mervin, 38, on Wood Street.

He is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and endangering the welfare of children.

According to police documents and court records, Lyles shot the woman after being court-ordered in June to avoid contact with Mervin — and was escorted from her home by Johnstown police less than a half-hour before the shooting, following an earlier domestic disturbance call.

There were "no signs of physical abuse ... and parties were separated," police said.

Police accuse Lyles, who also is known as Brindle McBride, of allegedly returning to the home with a handgun and allegedly shooting Mervin.

A 6-year-old child was heard crying on the 911 call, saying "mommy's boyfriend" fired the shot.

Police Detective Cory Adams said he interviewed Lyles, saying that he displayed no emotion "as if this was all a joke."

Lyles is being held without bond in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.