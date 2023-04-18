Baltimore man pleads in 2021 Hagerstown shooting involving mistaken identity

A second Maryland man has pleaded in an August 2021 case of men shooting at a car they were following in Hagerstown, an incident that a Washington County prosecutor said is believed to involve mistaken identity.

Fragments from a bullet went through the victim's trunk as he was driving around Hagerstown, closely being followed by another car with two men firing handguns from the trailing car toward the victim's car, according to charging documents.

The victim is a man who works for an agency that helps people find jobs and places to live, Assistant State's Attorney Chris McCormack told Judge Andrew F. Wilkinson in Washington County Circuit Court on Monday.

Derrick Palmer Allen, 34, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and reckless endangerment for shooting a handgun toward a white sedan on Hagerstown streets on Aug. 25, 2021. The plea deal includes dropping other charges in this case, including attempted second-degree murder, as well as dismissing charges in a separate assault case.

Wilkinson agreed to the state's recommendation and sentenced Allen to 15 years in state prison, with all but six years suspended. Allen gets 599 days' credit for time served. The state's recommendation included a sentencing for each charge in the plea that totaled 15 years consecutive with all but six years suspended.

Assistant Public Defender David Littrell asked Wilkinson to consider 10 years with all but six years suspended, merging the two charges for sentencing. Littrell said his client was "not happy" with the amount of suspended time in the state's recommendation.

Wilkinson said if Allen stays out of trouble, he won't have to consider the suspended time.

McCormack said Allen also has a federal detainer in another case.

Wilkinson told Allen the local case was a "serious crime," "pretty brazen," and "very, very dangerous." The judge told Allen he was lucky the victim was not injured or killed.

"It is simply not acceptable to have random gunfire" on city or county streets, Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson said when Allen is done serving his prison time, he will be on supervised probation for 18 months and is not to have any contact with the victim. The judge allowed for Allen's probation to be transferred to Baltimore City or Baltimore County.

McCormack told the judge, in presenting the state's recommendation for the plea and sentencing, that the victim asked the state's attorney office to do what it could to avoid a trial.

The prosecutor said the victim doesn't believe he knows Allen and this incident might be one of "mistaken identity."

In February, co-defendant Steven Treyon Loney, 34, of Hagerstown, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment from a car and was sentenced to four years in state prison, according to court documents. He had credit for 191 days of time served. Other charges against Loney in that case, including first-degree assault, were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Loney's defense attorney could not immediately be reached Monday for comment.

What happened the day of the shooting?

McCormack said the victim was helping a client at a Dual Highway hotel on Aug. 25, 2021. The victim saw three people at the hotel. When he left the hotel, he saw those three people leave and make eye contact with him in a "weird way."

A black Mercedes followed the man's sedan closely, including making turns when the victim did, McCormack said. Passengers in the front and back seat had handguns out the Mercedes windows and the victim heard about four gunshots, McCormack said.

Hagerstown Police responded to the 300 block of East Antietam Street around 1:16 p.m. that day for a report of shots fired, McCormack said.

The sedan was being fired upon at South Cannon Avenue and Mill Street, and as the sedan continued north on Cannon and turned onto East Antietam Street, according to charging documents.

Police used surveillance cameras to track the Mercedes and trace it through its paper plate to Loney, according to court documents. Police tracked the Mercedes to Holburn Avenue, an alley between Summit Avenue and South Prospect Street. Three suspects were seen exiting the alley and entering a home in the 200 block of Summit Avenue that is listed as Loney's address around that time.

A warrant was served on Loney in July 2022, when he had a Baltimore address, according to court records.

Loney matched the description of the driver in the Mercedes, charging documents state.

Surveilance footage showed suspects in the front and rear passenger seats, on the passenger side, displaying handguns out the window and firing at the sedan, charging documents state.

Allen's clothing matched that of the suspect in the front passenger seat, charging documents state.

Hagerstown Police Lt. Chad Woodring, via email Monday, said the third suspect had not been identified.

