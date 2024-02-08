Baltimore man pleads guilty to role in carjackings, robberies and shootings that killed two people

A Baltimore man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to participating in a series of carjackings, armed robberies and shootings that killed two people.

Daniel Williams, 33, will avoid trial and instead serve 16 years in federal prison if the U.S. District Court in Baltimore accepts the plea agreement, according to a news release from the office of United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron.

Christopher John Purpura, listed in court records as Williams’ lawyer, could not be reached immediately Wednesday night for comment.

Between June and August 2019, Williams and at least five others participated in seven carjackings, six armed robberies and two attempted armed robberies, according to the release. Williams pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity as the group used three firearms and shared the proceeds of their crimes, according to the release.

Williams admitted he participated in an armed carjacking on June 9, 2019, the armed robberies of three businesses in Baltimore and an attempted armed robbery on June 28, 2019, in the 22800 block of Forest Glen Road in West Baltimore’s Windsor Hills neighborhood when a victim was shot and killed.

The group also shot and killed a victim in a carjacking on June 12, 2019, and shot a victim during an attempted armed robbery on July 24, 2019, according to the release. Another victim sustained life-threatening injuries in a robbery on Aug. 8, 2019, according to the release.

A sentencing hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher is scheduled for June 6.

