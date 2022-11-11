Baltimore man sentenced to 25 years after posting his bounty money on Instagram

A Baltimore man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison this week for participating in a violent racketeering conspiracy, including a 2018 contract killing that he later posted about on Instagram.

Darran Malik Butler posted a picture of himself holding bounty money after he and an accomplice followed Leonard Shelley into a Baltimore convenience store on Halloween and shot him multiple times, Butler admitted in a plea agreement.

The hit was on behalf of a gang known as the “NFL Criminal Enterprise,” which stands for Normandy, Franklin, and Loudon, three streets that run through Edmondson Village, a neighborhood in southwest Baltimore.

Butler, 23, admitted to being a member of the gang between 2018 and 2020. The gang was behind multiple murders, feds say, and members sold cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, while threatening and intimidating witnesses.

Attorneys listed for Butler did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Butler was one of a few dozen people charged in connection to the NFL Criminal Enterprise in 2019 and 2020.