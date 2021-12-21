Baltimore man sentenced to 40 years in prison for role in deadly carjackings, robberies

A U.S. District Judge sentenced 27-year-old Karon Foster of Baltimore to 40 years in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release, for his role in a series of deadly carjackings and robberies in Baltimore in 2019.

Prosecutors said Foster ran the enterprise, deciding which of his associates would commit carjackings and robberies, pawning the stolen goods and divvying the proceeds among the participants. In July, Foster pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity, to a carjacking conspiracy, and to aiding and abetting a carjacking resulting in death.

“Over four months in 2019, Karon Foster and his crew were responsible for 13-armed carjackings and robberies throughout Baltimore, including three that killed innocent victims and another that left a victim paralyzed,” U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron said in a statement Monday. “Foster and his co-conspirators used firearms and fear to steal cars, property and most tragically the lives of other human beings.”

Three men were killed, and an off-duty police officer was badly injured, after being shot by members of the gang during various robbery attempts.

On June 12, 2019, 29-year-old Taven Lowther was shot and killed by members of the group in his apartment complex’s parking lot after he defied the thieves. Foster’s plea agreement states he drove the car to and from the scene of the crime.

About a month later on July 19, robbers killed 28-year-old Devon Chavis, a well-known barber with a young daughter, in Northeast Baltimore’s Frankford neighborhood.

On Aug. 1, another robbery became violent, and 48-year-old Kendrick Sharpe, an Army veteran and father of five, was killed outside his car in Howard Park in West Baltimore. Family members said that one of the last things Sharpe did before his death was buy clothes for a homeless man, prosecutors wrote in their letter to the court. Sharpe had been planning to launch his own clothing line.

And finally, about a week later, off-duty Baltimore police officer Isaac Carrington was shot multiple times during one of the group’s robbery attempts. He had been talking with a neighbor on his front lawn. Carrington had to be hospitalized for two weeks. In their letter to the court, prosecutors wrote that Carrington is paralyzed and uses a wheelchair.