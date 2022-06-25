Baltimore man sentenced to a decade in federal prison in Harford County overdose

Jun. 25—A Baltimore man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges related to a fatal overdose in Harford County. Aaron Arthur Fields, also known as "Handz," pleaded guilty to these charges on March 30.

According to the plea agreement, Harford County sheriff's deputies responded to a Joppa residence for a fatal overdose on Nov. 4, 2018. When emergency medical services personnel and deputies arrived, they found two people on the bedroom floor. One person was dead, while the second was revived and transported to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies found a line of white powder on a book with a piece of a red straw in another bedroom. The powder was tested and determined to be a fentanyl and cocaine mixture. The medical examiner concluded that the death was due to acute intoxication by fentanyl and cocaine.

The identities of the two people were not released by authorities.

During the investigation into the death, investigators seized the deceased victim's cellphone. A search of the cellphone contents revealed that the victim contacted an individual the night of the incident, who arranged for the victim to meet Fields to purchase drugs.

Then, during a traffic stop on April 10, 2019, investigators recovered three grams of heroin from an individual, who admitted to purchasing drugs from Fields and confirmed Fields' identity after officers showed the individual a picture of Fields.

Afterward, investigators executed a search warrant at Fields' Baltimore residence where they recovered 126 grams of cocaine, according to the plea agreement. Investigators also recovered 28 grams of crack cocaine, 48 grams of cocaine and $1,911 in cash from Fields when he was arrested in Rosedale.

In the plea agreement, Fields admitted that he possessed crack cocaine and cocaine with intent to distribute it, and that he conspired with the individual who the overdose victim had contacted and others to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. He also admitted that he distributed controlled substances to the decedent that caused the fatal overdose.

U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander sentenced Fields to 10 years followed by three years of supervised release for the distribution of controlled substances, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of crack cocaine and cocaine.

Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the Harford County Sheriff's Office and the Harford County Task Force for their work in the investigation and thanked the Baltimore County Police Department for their assistance with the case.