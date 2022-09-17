Baltimore man sentenced for fraud related to pandemic relief funds

A Baltimore man was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for submitting more than $660,000 in fraudulent loan applications under the CARES Act, federal legislation aiming to provide relief during the coronavirus pandemic, according to federal authorities investigating fraud related to the program.

Robert Hopkins IV, 37, was also sentenced in U.S. District Court for wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.

Hopkins was sentenced to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for the fraud and identity theft schemes involving six victims. He was also ordered to pay $456,784.54 in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland, the U.S. Secret Service Baltimore Field Office and the Baltimore County Police Department.

According to Hopkins’ guilty plea, he and a co-conspirator, Keon Ball, ran up more than $1 million in charges on fraudulently established credit lines using the victims’ identities from May 2018 to June 2020. In one case they charged more than $100,000 from a home improvement store under a victim’s name. They also passed fraudulent checks to the company for the balance, authorities said. They used another victim’s identity to buy two vehicles valued at $60,000 and construction equipment valued at $300,000.

Hopkins applied for $664,450 in CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program loans for four shell companies he created and produced fraudulent documents to show he paid wages and withheld taxes though the businesses had no employees, authorities said. The loans were never distributed.

Ball was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft in July 2022 and ordered to pay $715,504 in restitution.