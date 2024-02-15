Baltimore man who sold guns to undercover law enforcement sentenced to 42 months in federal prison

A Baltimore man who sold firearms to undercover law enforcement was sentenced Tuesday to 42 months in federal prison.

Mark Ryals, 35, appeared before Chief U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar and pleaded guilty to engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license, according to court records.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney for the District of Maryland, Ryals sold an undercover agent two privately manufactured pistols and a firearm silencer for $2,250 in July 2021. Over the next few weeks, Ryals sold 21 more firearms to undercover law enforcement on five other occasions, according to the release.

While executing a search warrant in August 2021, law enforcement recovered two privately manufactured pistols, a shotgun with no serial number, 237 rounds of ammunition and nearly $1,200 in cash, mostly funds used by undercover buyers. Law enforcement also recovered tools for making firearms, according to the release. Ryals waived his Miranda rights and admitted he had been making firearms and selling them, according to the release.

Ryals’ lawyer, public defender Francisco Carriedo, could not be reached immediately for comment.