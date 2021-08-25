Baltimore man to stand trial in Bedford fatal crash

Aug. 25—BEDFORD — A Maryland man who reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana before a fatal head-on crash in Bedford County earlier this month will stand trail for homicide by vehicle, authorities said.

Anthony Marice Satterfield, 22, of Baltimore, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge H. Cyril Bingham Jr., of Bedford.

According to state police in Bedford, Satterfield was driving a 2005 Nissan Sentra at a high rate of speed on Woodbury Pike in Woodbury Township on Aug. 7.

Satterfield's Nissan sped passed five or six vehicles before slamming into a Chevrolet Silverado that swerved to avoid the crash.

Raymond Richardson Ramiraz, of Maryland, was ejected from the Nissan and died from his injuries, the complaint said.

Three people in the Nissan, including Satterfield, were taken to UPMC Altoona.

Satterfield refused medical treatment and fled the hospital, the complaint said.

He later came to the Bedford barracks for a state police interview and reportedly admitted to smoking a marijuana "blunt" about 40 minutes before climbing behind the wheel.

"It was no more than a gram stuffed in there," he said, according to the complaint.

Troopers seized a small bag of marijuana and a small plastic container with marijuana.

Troopers charged Satterfield with vehicular homicide, aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, DUI and summary charges.

He is being represented by Attorney Tom Dickey, of Altoona. Dickey's associate, Douglas Keating, was in the court room Wednesday. District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts is prosecuting.

Satterfield is being held in the Bedford County Correctional Facility on $200,000 bond.