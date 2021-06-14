Baltimore man steals ambulance to drive himself to hospital, police say

A Baltimore man who said he had a heart attack allegedly stole an ambulance to drive himself to the hospital, authorities said Monday.

The Baltimore City Fire Department Medical Unit responded to a call for service at a residence in the 900 block on Seagull Avenue about 1:20 a.m., according to the Baltimore Police Department. While the medics were inside the residence, a 38-year-old man allegedly jumped into the ambulance, which was running with the keys.

Shortly after the man drove away, authorities stopped him near the MedStar Harbor Hospital, according to police. Officers took the driver into custody without incident.

Police said the man told the officers that he was having a heart attack and stole the ambulance to drive himself to the hospital. After speaking to him, investigators determined that the man was having a "medical crisis."

No injuries or damages were immediately reported.

It was unclear if the man was facing any charges.