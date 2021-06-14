A Baltimore man was arrested on Monday for stealing an ambulance that he used to drive himself to the hospital while suffering a heart attack.

The 38-year-old man hopped in the driver’s seat and found the keys in the ignition when members of a Baltimore City Fire Department medical unit left the keys in the ignition as they went inside a nearby residence, according to the police report, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner.

LATEST BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN PITCHES HIGHER GAS TAX

The first responders had been dispatched to the 900 block of Seagull Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said the man who had stolen the ambulance was stopped near the local MedStar Harbor Hospital. He was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities said the man admitted he suffers from bipolar disorder and had not been taking his medication. The man was “speaking in an incoherent manner and each sentence was not connected to the previous one,” though the officers did not believe the man was under the influence, according to the incident report.

He was taken to MedStar Harbor Hospital for additional evaluation, though it's unclear when exactly authorities realized he was having a heart attack.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE IN THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

No injuries or damages were immediately known, nor was the man’s current condition. The department told the Washington Examiner that he has not been charged with a crime yet as the man still needs to under a psychological evaluation.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Baltimore, Police, Healthcare

Original Author: Mike Brest

Original Location: Baltimore man steals ambulance to drive himself to the hospital while suffering heart attack