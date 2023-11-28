Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott endorses Angela Alsobrooks for US Senate

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has endorsed Democratic Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in the race to replace U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin when he retires at the end of his term.

Alsobrooks joined Scott, Baltimore’s Democratic mayor — who is himself seeking reelection — at the Zeta Center in Baltimore’s Park Heights neighborhood Tuesday to accept the endorsement.

Emphasizing their past partnership as local leaders, Scott said Alsobrooks best understands the needs of cities compared to other candidates in the race. Alsobrooks is finishing out her second term as county executive. She previously served as the county’s state’s attorney.

“There are far too many neighborhoods like this one in Park Heights and Baltimore City that need our federal partners to help address those systemic problems,” Scott said.

During his brief remarks, Scott highlighted the lack of gender diversity among Maryland’s congressional delegation. Currently, no women represent Maryland. If elected, Alsobrooks would join only one other Black woman in the U.S. Senate, he said.

“It is time for Maryland to lead the way to show we can and should have women, capable women leadership in the United States Senate,” he said.

Alsobrooks is one of multiple candidates seeking to replace Cardin, who announced earlier in the year that he would not seek reelection. There are six Democrats currently vying to be nominated as the candidate who will appear on the 2024 general election ballot.

Alsobrooks pushed back Tuesday when asked about the spending of one of her opponents, U.S. Rep. David Trone, to campaign in Baltimore. Finance disclosures published in October showed Trone has spent nearly $10 million on the race thus far compared to Alsobrooks’ $1.2 million.

“Because you see things on television, I don’t want anyone to confuse that with investment,” Alsobrooks said. “Spending money is not the same as doing what I did this morning, which is to walk on Belair Road with a council member in communities to hear about issues and concerns.”

Scott joins a growing list of public officials who have backed Alsobrooks’ campaign. Maryland U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen as well as former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer have already announced endorsements. Gov. Wes Moore, Comptroller Brooke Lierman, Treasurer Dereck Davis, Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, State Senate President Bill Ferguson and a bevy of politicians in the General Assembly have also backed her run.

Alsobrooks did not answer Tuesday when asked if she would in return endorse Scott, who faces several Democrats including former Mayor Sheila Dixon in his bid for reelection.

Alsobrooks said she would welcome the endorsement of Dixon.

“I need the support of as many people as I can get across the state,” Alsobrooks said.

