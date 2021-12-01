Baltimore Mayor Still Considered 'Hostile Actor' By Police, Despite Increase In Funding

The Conversation

The scene of the latest – but likely not the last – U.S. school shooting. AP Photo/Paul SancyaFour days before a 15-year-old sophomore killed four students and wounded others at a high school shooting in Michigan, his father purchased the firearm used in the attack. That the teenager used a weapon from home during the Nov. 30 attack is not unusual. Most school shooters obtain the firearm from home. And the number of guns within reach of high school-age teenagers has increased during the pandemic