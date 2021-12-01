Baltimore Mayor Still Considered 'Hostile Actor' By Police, Despite Increase In Funding
Reporter J. Brian Charles details Baltimore activists' ongoing fight to defund the police, as well as areas of disagreement within the movement.
Reporter J. Brian Charles details Baltimore activists' ongoing fight to defund the police, as well as areas of disagreement within the movement.
Four jurors were selected Tuesday in the manslaughter trial of ex-Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot Daunte Wright in April.
Michael Chandler thinks he could hang with Conor McGregor in the verbal exchanges in the build-up to a potential fight.
Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has respect for Justin Gaethje but believes Islam Makhachev deserves a title shot next
Ghislaine Maxwell's defense attorneys sought Wednesday to undermine a key accuser’s allegation that the British socialite helped financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse the woman for years, starting when she was 14. (Dec. 2)
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin denied a request from Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to exempt the state's National Guard troops.
The scene of the latest – but likely not the last – U.S. school shooting. AP Photo/Paul SancyaFour days before a 15-year-old sophomore killed four students and wounded others at a high school shooting in Michigan, his father purchased the firearm used in the attack. That the teenager used a weapon from home during the Nov. 30 attack is not unusual. Most school shooters obtain the firearm from home. And the number of guns within reach of high school-age teenagers has increased during the pandemic
Pelosi and Schumer both took shots at Trump in 2018 over gas prices across the nation as they neared the $3 mark.
The couple was arrested after they boarded a flight to Spain after breaking COVID-19 quarantine following a trip to South Africa.
Ron Livingston looked back on his time playing Jack Berger on "Sex and the City" in an interview with TODAY.
Former President Donald Trump, who previously called Meghan Markle "nasty," made the comments about the duchess in a GB News interview on Tuesday.
Netflix is welcoming the holiday season this December with wintry titles new and old. Holiday content coming to the streamer includes “Single All the Way,” “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” and “A Naija Christmas.” Other highly anticipated releases include Jane Campion’s western drama “The Power of the Dog,” the criminal drama starring Sandra Bullock […]
A second video, unearthed by CNN, shows Rep. Boebert suggesting Rep. Omar was a terrorist. In previous footage, she made similar remarks.
Rochester Hills District CourtOXFORD, Michigan—The shooter who allegedly killed four students and injured seven, including a teacher, at Michigan’s Oxford High School on Tuesday was previously flagged by administrators for “behavior in the classroom that they felt was concerning,” Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said Wednesday.Authorities have identified the suspect as 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley. His parents had been brought into the school the morning of the shooting for a face-t
The FBI conducted 687,788 background checks related to firearm purchases during the week leading up to and including Black Friday.
The jailed porn star appeared in court Wednesday with a bushy beard and his trademark long hair now almost completely white
"I felt very ashamed, I felt disgusted, I was confused. And I didn't know whether it was my fault," the accuser said.
A video shows students saying they are "not taking that risk right now" after someone claiming to be an officer tells them it's safe to go outside.
On Monday, detectives turned their search to a landfill where they were looking for human remains in Heidi Planck's disappearance.
A boy with a gunshot wound to the face met responding police outside the home.
The suspect in Tuesday's fatal shooting said he thought the victim was stealing propane or trying to pump gas into the SE Marion home.