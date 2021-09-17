Baltimore mother accused of killing her children found incompetent to stand trial

A Baltimore woman accused of killing her two children has been found incompetent to stand trial, according to court records.

Jamerria Hall was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of her 6-year-old daughter, Da’Neria Thomas, and 8-year-old son, Davin Thomas Jr., after the children were found dead inside their Southwest Baltimore apartment last month.

Baltimore District Judge Jack Lesser on Sept. 3 found Hall incompetent to stand trial, court records show, but they don’t provide any other details.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office and Public Defender’s Office did not respond to requests to comment on Hall’s case Friday morning.

Her case has been placed on an inactive docket until she will be found competent to stand trial.

Defendants who are found incompetent are usually then committed to a Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene facility for treatment until they can understand the nature of their court proceedings and can assist in their own defense.

At a bail review hearing last month, Hall’s public defender sought a competency evaluation for her client.

“She is unable at this time to assist in her own defense,” Deborah Levi, Hall’s public defender, said at the hearing, where a judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation at a correctional facility.

Hall, 28, previously talked about her struggles with depression on social media and on a podcast, where she also expressed the joy of being a mother.

“In the beginning of the 2020 pandemic I found myself going back into depression,” she wrote. “I was not able to work because my family needed me at home. Every month I had supervised probation office visits. I suffer from myofacial pain syndrome. PTSD always taps me on the shoulder and triggers my anxiety.”

In 2018, Hall was charged with arson and child endangerment after setting items, including family photos, on fire in her mother’s home. Police wrote in charging documents that Hall dismantled all the smoke detectors before setting the fire with her children inside.

She pleaded guilty to first-degree arson and received a five-year sentence with all but one year suspended.

Hall filed for custody of her two children and was granted it when their father didn’t respond to the court proceedings, records show. It’s unclear, what, if any actions Child Protective Services may have taken to protect the children. The agency has declined to provide information about the case.