Baltimore mother, man on trial for allegedly shooting, paralyzing girl over schoolyard beef

Jayden Franklin-Williams had a rocky relationship with two friends. The girls might have a sleepover on Sunday, but argue at school.

It was the typical stuff of middle school girls — until one night in November 2019.

“She went over to confront her friend; she was shot in her back and paralyzed,” Assistant State’s Attorney Paul Crowley told a Baltimore jury Wednesday.

Wednesday morning, the trial began for a Baltimore mother and a neighborhood man accused of attempting to murder Jayden over an argument among the girls. Lasheena Stewart, 38, the mother of one of them, allegedly yelled out “shoot her.” Antwan Newton, 21, who lived in the neighborhood, allegedly pulled the trigger.

The co-defendants are charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and gun charges. Both rejected plea deals for 40 years in prison.

Jayden spent months in therapy at the Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore, her mother said. The girl was shot in her upper spine and paralyzed from the waist down, according to court records.

In opening arguments, defense attorneys blamed Jayden, saying she showed up to confront Stewart’s daughter with a crowd of kids armed with knives, sticks and guns. Someone busted a window of Stewart’s home in the Barclay neighborhood with a two-by-four studded with nails. Stewart called 911 desperate for help, her attorney, Roya Hanna, said.

Hanna contended the gun was fired by someone from Jayden’s crew and the girl was accidentally hit. In the hospital, Jayden made up the story to blame her friend’s mother, Hanna told the jury.

The prosecution’s case hinges on statements Jayden made to police naming Stewart and Newton as responsible.

“The physical evidence in this case does not match Jayden’s story,” Hanna said.

Defense attorney Chris Purpura said his client, Newton, has an alibi and was home with his girlfriend.