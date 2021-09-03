Baltimore music teacher from Edgewood charged with possession of child pornography

Sep. 2—Maryland State Police arrested a Baltimore teacher living in Harford County on child pornography charges.

Lewis I. Blandon, 38, of the 1000 block of West Shore Drive in Edgewood, is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, the agency reported, and has been released from the Harford County Detention Center after posting $10,000 unsecured personal bond, according to electronic court records.

In December, the FBI began an investigation into online child pornography, which led it to Blandon's residence, police said. Police searched Blandon's Edgewood home Tuesday, and a preliminary forensic examination of his electronic devices revealed multiple files that investigators say were child pornography.

Troopers learned that Blandon "is or has been employed as a music teacher at Woodhome Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore City," police reported. A message to Baltimore City Public Schools seeking Blandon's employment status was not returned by 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Blandon was also a band teacher at Joppatowne High School from 2008 to 2014, when he resigned, according to Jillian Lader, a spokesperson for Harford County Public Schools.

"Given his occupation investigators are asking that anyone with information about the accused or concerned about contact their child may have had with Blandon is urged to contact law enforcement at 410-265-8080," Ron Snyder, a spokesperson for Maryland State Police, said.

According to charging documents filed in Harford County District Court, the FBI traced Blandon's IP address and learned his identity after he posted a link to a folder of sexually explicit videos involving children in a Kik group around December 2020.

On Aug. 30, investigators executed a search warrant on his home and found several hundred pornographic files depicting children on a laptop.

Court records did not list an attorney for Blandon.