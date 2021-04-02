Baltimore: How one of America's deadliest cities ended the war on drugs - with help from The Wire

Jamie Johnson
·6 min read
Robert Wisdom as Baltimore PD Major Bunny Colvin in series 3 of the seminal crime drama The Wire&#xa0; - &#xa0;Alamy
Robert Wisdom as Baltimore PD Major Bunny Colvin in series 3 of the seminal crime drama The Wire

At one o’clock in the afternoon, DeAndre, a 32-year-old shop worker, ambled through a crowded Lexington market smoking weed he’d just bought from a dealer around the corner.

A police car stopped at the traffic lights as he posed for photos, joint in hand, Nike T-shirt emblazoned with “Just Do it” in green letters.

And then the officers drove on.

DeAndre, 32, smoking a joint in Baltimore - Dan Callister for The Telegraph
DeAndre, 32, smoking a joint in Baltimore

This is Baltimore, where in a radical experiment, possession of drugs, prostitution and drinking in public have effectively been decriminalised by the state attorney, who says the police have bigger problems to deal with and that young black men should stop being sent to prison for petty crimes.

“America's war on drug users is over in the city of Baltimore,” Marilyn Mosby declared.

Baltimore was America's deadliest city by murder rate in 2019, according to FBI data, but is trying to shake the gritty image many British people came to know through the television series The Wire.

Broadcast between 2002 and 2008, the cult show portrayed the frightening reality of inner-city life and crime in Baltimore, starring British actors Dominic West and Idris Elba.

Idris Elba as Russell &quot;Stringer&quot; Bell in the third series of The Wire
Idris Elba as Russell "Stringer" Bell in the third series of The Wire

Fans may now feel a twang of déjà vu; Series 3 was an early adopter of decriminalisation through the city's fictional 'Hamsterdam' project.

Last year, at the outset of the pandemic, Ms Mosby was so worried about the spread of coronavirus inside overcrowded prisons that she pushed through measures which also stopped prosecutions for trespassing, minor traffic offences and urinating in the street.

Now, they are here to stay.

“We leave behind the era of tough-on-crime prosecution and zero tolerance policing and no longer default to the status quo to criminalise mostly people of colour for addiction,” Ms Mosby said.

“These low-level offences were being, and have been, discriminately enforced against Black and Brown people,” she added.

Just 30 per cent of the population of Maryland is African-American, but they account for 70 per cent of all prisoners.

While violent crime and homicides skyrocketed in most other big American cities last year, violent crime in Baltimore dropped 20 percent from last March to this month, property crime decreased 36 percent, and there were 13 fewer homicides compared with the previous year - Dan Callister
While violent crime and homicides skyrocketed in most other big American cities last year, violent crime in Baltimore dropped 20 percent from last March to this month, property crime decreased 36 percent, and there were 13 fewer homicides compared with the previous year

Baltimore is still violent. An eight-year-old girl remains in hospital after being shot on Wednesday night at a family gathering. A ten-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet in February while walking to a corner shop.

A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting his 15-year-old friend in the head after an argument.

On the ground, the atmosphere can switch from relaxed to tense just by turning onto a different street. The street art is bright and vibrant, some of it paying tribute to Freddie Gray, who died in police custody and whose death sparked protests across America in 2015.

But statistics show that things are getting better.

Dresean McFadden, 28, a security guard at a drug clinic - Dan Callister for The Telegraph
Dresean McFadden, 28, a security guard at a drug clinic

The experiment, known as The Covid Criminal Justice Policies, has directed people towards public health authorities, rather than local jails.

The prison population has fallen by 18 per cent, which officials say was to be expected, but violent crime also dropped by 20 per cent last year and property crime is down 39 per cent.

Promisingly, gun arrests are up 37 per cent compared to the same time last year, according to one councillor.

Non-prosecution is an idea that has been pushed by progressives for years - and was portrayed directly in The Wire.

In 'Hamsterdam', drugs could be sold and consumed, prostitution was allowed and alcohol could be drunk on street corners, with bottles often placed inside brown paper bags.

“The corner is, was and always will be the poor man’s lounge,” said Bunny Colvin, the fictional police Major (pictured below left).

The Baltimore drug scene, as seen through the eyes of drug dealers and law enforcement
The Baltimore drug scene, as seen through the eyes of drug dealers and law enforcement

Explaining the plan he said: “There has never been a paper bag for drugs. Until now.”

That plot line is now a reality. Baltimore is turning a blind eye to the consumption of marijuana, cocaine and heroin, despite the laws around drug use still standing.

As other states move to legalise recreational marijuana - which is still technically illegal in Maryland - America is watching the effects of not prosecuting the possession of other drugs.

The move has been welcomed by organisations fighting for change.

Daphne Alston founded M.O.M.S - mothers of murdered sons and daughters - a community group which supports the families of children who have been killed, and campaigns for safer neighbourhoods.

Her 22-year-old son Tariq was shot dead at a party 12 years ago. No-one has ever been charged.

That the group works with around 2,000 women shows the extent of the problem and why the city is desperate for new initiatives.

“This is a change for the better,” the 61-year-old told the Telegraph.

“The number of people in prison for dumb stuff is unbelievable. And look at the effect it has.

“A kid might not see their father for two years and by then, they have no-one to look up to and are taken in by the money and fast life of crime.”

Across town, at Turning Points Clinic - America’s largest methadone dispensary run by a church group - Lisa McIntyre explains how she was shooting heroin nine times a day until she walked in on her boyfriend after an overdose, his friend lying dead next to him.

In the two years since, she hasn’t taken heroin, but says the 90g of methadone she has each day keeps her clean.

Now 50, and bearing the scars of years of self-harm, Ms McIntrye (below) doesn’t believe that “sweeping the problems under the carpet” is the way forward.

Lisa McIntyre, 50, is uneasy about the changes - Dan Callister for The Telegraph
Lisa McIntyre, 50, is uneasy about the changes

“It’s saying that it’s okay to break the law. That’s not a good thing. People get set straight on a good road because actions have consequences. Now there are no consequences. I lost my house, I burned all my bridges, but now I am reformed. The church programme has saved my life.”

Reverend Milton Williams agrees. As well as the New Life Evangelical Baptist church and its mephedrone dispensary, he runs a food bank for people in need. They all sit in the shadow of Baltimore’s main cemetery.

“If crimes are not being reported and recorded, they are not being addressed,” the 66-year-old told the Telegraph.

“This is not how criminal activity will go away.”

Opinions remain divided in the port city. DeAndre smiles as the police move away, still clutching his joint.

“I’m not getting hassled anymore. I won’t lose my job or my son. This is bringing peace to the people.”

