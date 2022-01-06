Baltimore PD Reminds Staff To Get The COVID-19 Shot By Jan. 14

BALTIMORE, MD — With a little more than a week before a citywide COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes into effect, the Baltimore Police Department took to social media Thursday to remind its employees to get the shot.

"All Baltimore Police Department employees are strongly encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The citywide vaccine mandate goes into effect on Jan. 14, 2022," the Facebook post read. "This means that every city employee must be vaccinated by that date. Let’s all work together to protect ourselves, our loved ones, our co-workers and the community."

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon M. Scott and City Administrator Christopher Shorter announced the vaccine mandate back in October.

Per the protocol, all city employees are required to report and/or upload proof of vaccination to the city no later than Jan. 14, 2022. Those who are fully vaccinated pursuant to the protocol will receive a one-time payment of $1,000. Those who are not fully vaccinated must submit to weekly testing.

The Baltimore Police Department released a video Thursday to YouTube urging its staff to get vaccinated amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.



"COVID-19 is still here, and we’re in the midst of a significant surge in cases. Viruses constantly change through mutation, and sometimes these mutations may result in a new variant of that virus. The delta and omicron variant cause more infections and spread faster than the original strain of the virus," Major Ettice Brickus said in the newly released video by the department. “Vaccines remain the best way to reduce your risk of severe illness, hospitalizations and death from COVID-19. Protect yourself against the virus. Get vaccinated. Get a booster shot and wear a mask

"All city employees are required to follow mask mandates while in the workplace. This includes maintaining a six-foot distance between one another," said Colonel Rich Worley in the video. "Keep in my that some people without symptoms may be carriers of the virus and may spread it to others. This could be you."

Story continues

According to the city, employees who do not upload their vaccination status and do not comply with the city’s weekly testing option will be subject to disciplinary action up to and including termination.















This article originally appeared on the Baltimore Patch