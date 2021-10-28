Baltimore Police: 18-year-old man dies after being shot in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon

Baltimore Police are investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in South Baltimore late Wednesday afternoon.

Officers from the Southern District were on patrol around 5:45 p.m. in the Brooklyn neighborhood when they heard gunshots. Police said they found the victim with several gunshot wounds to the body in the 4100 block of Mariban Court.

Medics took the victim to an area hospital with critical injuries, and a short time later he was pronounced dead, police said. Police had notified homicide detectives because of the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.