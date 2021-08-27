Baltimore police: 2 more men have died from separate shootings this week

Two men have died after separate shootings in Baltimore this week, police officials announced Friday morning.

Carlos Amador-Funez, 21, died after he was shot in the 3100 block of Pulaski Highway.

When officers arrived, they found Amador-Funez suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was initially listed in stable condition, police said. Police believe t Amador-Funez had a physical altercation with a another person, who then pulled out a gun and shot him, according to police.

Additionally, police identified Adam Roy Seward, 31, as a homicide victim after he was fatally shot on Wednesday and died on Thursday.

Police responded to the 5200 block of Fairlawn Ave. in the Woodmere neighborhood for a report of a shooting around 2:54 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a Seward suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Seward was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in serious condition before he died.

Baltimore has totaled 222 homicides this year, amounting to 11 more killings than there were at this same time last year, according to Baltimore police homicide data.