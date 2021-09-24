Baltimore Police: 29-year-old man fatally stabbed, man injured in shooting in separate incidents Thursday

A 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed and another man was injured in a shooting on Thursday, and police identified several recent homicide victims.

Baltimore Police said officers were called around 5:40 p.m. to Sinai Hospital, where a man who had been stabbed was dropped off. The man died at the hospital, police said.

Detectives are working to figure out where the man was stabbed, police said.

Later, around 7:30 p.m., Central District officers were in the area of Division and Laurens streets when they heard gunfire.

Officers canvassed the Upton neighborhood and found shell casings in the 600 block of Laurens St. and found a man down the block in the 1800 block of Division St. who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Also Thursday, police identified four recent homicide victims: