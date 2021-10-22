Baltimore Police: 45-year-old man fatally shot in head Thursday night, another man injured

A 45-year-old man died after being shot in the head Thursday night, Baltimore Police said.

At approximately 6:13 p.m., Southwest District officers responded to the 1900 block of Penrose Ave. in the Penrose/Fayette Street Outreach neighborhood in West Baltimore for a shooting, police said in a news release.

Upon arrival, they located a man who had been shot in the head. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call 410- 396-2100.

Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous can call Metro crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

There was another shooting in Baltimore less than two hours earlier.

At approximately 4:25 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Belgian Ave. for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located an unknown male who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the buttocks.

The victim, who was being uncooperative with police, was transported to an area hospital.

Northern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and have determined that it occurred in the 4100 block of St. Georges Ave. in Pen Lucy in North Baltimore.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.