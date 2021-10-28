Baltimore Police announce arrest in fatal stabbing of a father killed while skateboarding with 5-year-old daughter

Nearly seven months after a man was fatally stabbed while skateboarding with his five-year-old daughter in Highlandtown, Baltimore Police announced an arrest in his death Thursday.

Nicholas Martinez Figueroa, 37 is charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Marcus Wilson on March 29. Police said Figueroa was taken into custody Tuesday.

The death of Wilson, a Black and Latino man, rocked the Latino community in Southeast Baltimore last spring. He was killed the same week as another Latino man died after three suspects attempted to carjack him as he drove to work.

Police said Wilson was skateboarding with his daughter when they stopped to get a Pepsi at a nearby Royal Farms store. Police said Wilson and Figueroa “exchanged words over skateboarding in the street,” when Figueroa stabbed Wilson multiple times in front of his daughter.

A neighbor found the child next to her father in the street and brought her to Wilson’s mother, Michelle Torres, who lives nearby, Torres previously told The Baltimore Sun. She said she ran with her granddaughter back to her son in the 200 block of S. Conkling St. She got there to see him being loaded into an ambulance.

“I don’t know if he was aware that I was there. I’m pretty sure he heard my voice,” she said.

Police said Wilson was stabbed in the face and torso and taken to the Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died.

“Through the course of their investigation, homicide detectives were able to positively identify a suspect,” police said in a statement Thursday.

According to charging documents filed against Figueroa, investigators linked him to the murder through DNA evidence collected at the scene.

Surveillance video captured the confrontation, and Figueroa fleeing from the scene, including Figueroa jumping from the deck of a business, the charging documents said. Police recovered a knife from the scene, and swabbed it for DNA evidence, which was matched to DNA evidence from swabs collected from the railing of deck.

The DNA matched a DNA profile for Figueroa kept in a state of Maryland DNA database, the documents said.

Figueroa was interviewed by police, but denied ever touching the knife of being in the area when Wilson was killed the charging documents said.

Figueroa had a bail review hearing Wednesday where he was ordered to be held without bail, according to court records.