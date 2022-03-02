Baltimore police arrest 19-year-old on murder charges in connection to 2021 shooting

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Atlanta in February on murder and gun charges for his alleged role in a deadly 2021 East Baltimore shooting, police announced Wednesday.

Police say James Darroll Smith of Baltimore shot and killed Dwayne Edmonds, 32, last June inside a convenience store in the 2500 block of Orleans St. after the pair were arguing about a cellphone.

Smith is charged with first-degree murder and gun crimes, according to court records. The Maryland Office of the Public Defender, who is representing him, did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday. Smith was denied bail.

Police recovered four 9mm shell casings from the sidewalk in front of the convenience store, according to court records. Detectives reviewed surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses to identify Smith.

A warrant for Smith’s arrest was issued in November, and police say he was arrested Feb. 3 in Atlanta before being sent back to Baltimore.