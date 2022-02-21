Baltimore police arrest 20-year-old man on murder charges

Baltimore police have arrested a 20-year-old man on murder charges in connection to the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man earlier this month.

Terrell Caldwell died Feb. 12 after being shot multiple times near the city’s Forest Park neighborhood, police said.

On Thursday, police said, detectives arrested Richard Crowner in the 500 block of N. Carey St. after a brief foot pursuit.

He has been charged with murder, assault, reckless endangerment and a range of firearms offenses, according to online court records. Crowner is being held without bond.

There is not an attorney listed for Crowner in the online records.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting around 7 p.m. Feb. 12 found Caldwell in the 4000 block of Bonner Road.

Caldwell had multiple gunshot wounds on his back, police said. He died at Sinai Hospital a short time later.

Homicide detectives assumed the investigation into his death and identified a suspect, according to police.

Police said investigators interviewed Crowner at the homicide section after his arrest.