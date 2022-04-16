Baltimore Police arrest 34-year-old man on murder charges for April killing

Baltimore Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with an April 3 killing in Baltimore’s Lakeland neighborhood.

Karl Wallace is charged with first-degree murder and other firearm offenses, according to online court records. His attorney could not immediately be reached by phone or email.

Police said in a news release that homicide detectives interviewed potential witnesses and learned Troy Gross, 22, had been shot and killed “as a result of a verbal dispute that escalated.”

“Gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and the victim,” the release said.

Detectives got an arrest warrant on April 6. Wallace was arrested in the 500 block of East Baltimore Street on April 12, the release said.

Wallace is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 12, court records show.