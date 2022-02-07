Baltimore Police arrest family member of December 2021 homicide victim

Baltimore City police have charged a man with killing a family member last month in Northwest Baltimore during a dispute over money.

Police said Dayqun Lawson is charged in the fatal shooting of Jordan Braxton that occurred in an apartment in the 100 block of Dickey Hill Road on Dec. 30.

According to charging documents filed against Lawson, he and Braxton are related, and the two men were involved in a dispute over money. Braxton believed Lawson owed him money, the documents said.

Police were called to the address at 10:37 p.m., for a report of a stabbing but later determined Braxton had been shot, and not stabbed. He was taken to Sinai Hospital where he died the following day.

Lawson was arrested on Feb. 4, 2022, and was taken to the Baltimore Central Booking Intake Center.

At a hearing Monday, Lawson was ordered held without bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Witnesses said that during an argument, Braxton went and got a handgun that was in the apartment, put the gun in his pocket and then confronted Lawson and got into a physical altercation. Investigators wrote that Lawson, who was also armed, then withdrew a gun and fired it twice at Braxton, shooting him in the head before fleeing the apartment.

Lawson was seen on surveillance video entering the apartment with other people minutes before the shooting, according to the charging documents.