Baltimore police: Boy accidentally shoots sister after getting hands on father’s gun; charges pending for father

Charges are pending for a Baltimore father after his 6-year-old son got his hands on his dad’s gun Saturday morning and accidentally shot his 5-year-old sister, city police said.

The girl suffered a graze gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment of the non life-threatening injury, police said.

Police said officers went to the 1600 block of N. Pulaski St. around 9 a.m. New Year’s Day in response to a call about a shooting.

The officers found the girl in the home in the city’s Easterwood neighborhood, police said.

Shooting detectives assigned to the police department’s Western District station assumed the investigation and pieced together the preliminary information about how the girl was shot, according to police. They will continue to investigate.

Detective Donny Moses, a police spokesman, couldn’t say how the gun was stored, nor could he specify what charges the father faces.

The incident recalls a shooting in South Baltimore last month, when a 3-year-old girl’s back was grazed by a bullet inside a home.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at the time her injuries were in good condition but warned her injuries could’ve been more severe.

Exactly how the toddler was shot was not clear Dec. 11, but Harrison and Mayor Brandon Scott, a Democrat, took the opportunity to scold parents for putting children in perilous situations.

“No matter what happens, an adult is responsible,” Scott said at the time. “Adults just have to be better.”