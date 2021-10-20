Baltimore Police charge a man in connection with a March stabbing death

Police have arrested and charged a 40-year-old man with murder in relation to the stabbing death of another man in North Baltimore in March.

The Baltimore Police Department wrote in a news release Wednesday that Barnett Harper was arrested and charged with the murder of John Werrell, a 54-year-old who died after he was stabbed on March 21. Harper faces charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as a weapons offense.

Officers found Werrell suffering from multiple stab wounds on March 21 after they responded to a report of an assault at a home in the 500 block of Radnor Avenue in the city’s Winston-Govans neighborhood at around 1:42 a.m.

Werrell was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police did not say what Harper’s alleged motive was in their release.

An attorney for Harper did not immediately return calls for comment Wednesday. He is currently scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the charges in Baltimore District Court on Nov. 3.

This article may be updated.