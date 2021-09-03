Baltimore Police charge man with three sexual assaults, search for other potential victims

Phillip Jackson, Baltimore Sun
·1 min read

Baltimore police arrested a man on Monday on charges he sexually assaulted three women in Baltimore dating back to May, police said on Friday.

Luis Armando Rivas-Flores, 54, was charged with rape after two women reported in that he had sexually assaulted them in separate incidents on July 18.

Rivas-Flores was charged with a third sexual assault on Aug. 30. Police say the incident initially occurred on May 23. Police said all three assaults took place in the 1600 block of Wicomico Street.

Police said are releasing his mugshot in hope that more individuals or other potential victims may identify the man and come forward.

Investigators are urging anyone to contact sex offense investigators at 410-396-2076.

