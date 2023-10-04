Baltimore police confirm multiple victims in an active shooter situation at Morgan State University

Baltimore police are responding to an active shooter situation involving multiple victims at Morgan State University Tuesday night, the department confirmed to CNN.

There is a “preliminary report of four individuals shot” somewhere on the university grounds, Baltimore City Fire Department Director of Communications Kevin Cartwright told CNN. Both police and the university – a small HBCU in northeast Baltimore – have urged those on campus to shelter in place and avoid the area.

Footage from CNN affiliate WJZ shows multiple emergency response vehicles surrounding a taped-off student dormitory building. The glass of one of the building’s upper-floor windows appears to be shattered.

“Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place,” the university said in a notice on its website. Police said they were responding to the 1700 block of Argonne Drive.

ATF Baltimore said its agents are assisting police in responding to the shooting.

Morgan State is a historically Black university and had about 9,000 students enrolled in Fall 2022.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

