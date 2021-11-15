Baltimore police detective charged with assault, skipping bill at downtown strip club

A Baltimore police detective is charged with assault and theft after police say he pushed through a crowd of officers while leaving a strip club without paying his tab.

Detective Robert Burns, a 27-year veteran of the department, was charged Sunday as police say he tried to leave Chez Joey on The Block, the city’s red light district on Baltimore St., without paying around midnight Sunday.

Charging documents state that a bartender at Chez Joey accused Burns and retired officer Bryan Hake with not paying their tabs, which totaled more than $1,000. Hake and Burns both joined the department in 1994, city records show.

When a fellow officer approached Burns and Hake to pay their outstanding tabs, charging documents state that both Burns and Hake refused, with Hake claiming he’d already paid his.

Once responding officers asked for Burns’ and Hake’s IDs, charging documents state that Burns refused and became increasingly agitated.

“Det. Burns tried several times to push, pull, and grab his way out of the establishment through the officers,” police wrote.

Police claim that Burns ripped the jacket of a police sergeant while trying to throw the sergeant out of the way, “destroying the zipper and the name plate attachment area.”

“Get out of my face, I will destroy all of you!” Burns is alleged to have said while pushing through the crowd of responding officers.

One of the responding officers eventually pointed his taser at Burns, charging documents state, threatening to use it if he didn’t comply and telling him he’d be arrested if he left the club without paying.

“I’m calling your bluff!” Burns told him, according to charging documents.

After stepping outside, police wrote that Burns was arrested without further incident. Hake gave his ID to officers after Burns was in custody, charging documents state.

Burns is charged with second-degree assault, theft of between $100 and $1,500 and the malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000.

Police wrote that Burns was referred to the department’s Public Integrity Bureau, its internal investigations unit, and submitted to a breathalyzer test.

Charges against Hake will be sought at a later date, according to the document. He had not been charged as of Monday afternoon.

No attorney is listed as representing Burns in online court records and attempts to reach him Monday were unsuccessful.

Police spokesman Detective James Moses said that Burns is currently suspended without pay and that the department would not comment further on the matter pending the internal investigation.

According to public salary records, Burns earned $108,587.38 in gross pay in Fiscal Year 2021 on an annual salary of $95,325.