Baltimore Police say dispute between neighbors ended in one killed, and a family member arrested

Jessica Anderson, Baltimore Sun
·2 min read

A 38-year-old man has been charged with killing his mother’s 26-year-old neighbor as the result of an ongoing dispute, Baltimore Police said.

Alejandro Gonzalez of Georgia is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly fatally shooting Travis Ben-Watkins in the 5000 block of Corley Road in Southwest Baltimore on Sept. 4.

Baltimore Police announced the arrest Tuesday. Gonzalez was arrested on Sept. 28 after he was extradited from Georgia, according to court records.

A spokeswoman with the public defender’s office, which is representing Gonzalez, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Police said Gonzalez was visiting his mother when the two households got into a dispute and Gonzalez shot Ben-Watkins.

According to charging documents, Gonzalez’s mother was having ongoing disputes about trash and marijuana smoking with the neighbors who live above her, including Ben-Watkins. During a recent exchange, Ben-Watkins called Gonzalez’s a bitch, she told police.

She told police that she told her son about the ongoing dispute and Gonzalez confronted Ben-Watkins, the charging documents said. The argument escalated and Ben-Watkins got a chair from his apartment, and slammed it against the ground to break off a leg to use as a weapon, the documents said.

Gonzalez had retrieved his mother’s handgun that she kept for security on a bookshelf behind the front door and opened fire, shooting Ben-Watkins multiple times, the charging documents said.

Gonzalez then got into his car with his girlfriend and two children and they fled the area, the charging documents said.

Ben-Watkins Medics was taken to Sinai Hospital, where medical personnel pronounced him dead.

Gonzalez’s mother told police her son is an Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, the charging documents said.

