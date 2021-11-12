Baltimore Police: Five people injured in shootings Thursday, one seriously

Five people were injured, one seriously, in shootings in Baltimore on Thursday, several of them in Northwest Baltimore’s Central Park Heights neighborhood, police said.

The first incident took place just after 2 a.m., when police were called to the 1800 block of W. Lanvale St. in West Baltimore’s Harlem Park neighborhood, according to a news release from the department.

There, police found a 25-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest. She was taken to the hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.

Then, just after 3 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a local hospital, where a shooting victim had walked in seeking treatment.

The 21-year-old man, who had been shot in the upper body, was in stable condition as of Thursday night, said Baltimore Police spokesman Det. Vernon Davis. Investigators believe the man was shot in the 500 block of Beaufort Ave. in Central Park Heights.

At 5:55 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital, where two shooting victims had walked in seeking treatment.

There, they found a 24-year-old woman and 53-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were in stable condition as of Thursday night, Davis said.

Investigators believe they were shot while inside a vehicle in the 5100 block of Queensberry Ave., also in Central Park Heights, in a possible road rage incident.

Finally, just before 9 p.m. police were called to an address less than a mile away in the 3600 block of Manchester Ave. There, they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hip. He was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The three shootings in Central Park Heights are being investigated as separate incidents, Davis said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the Central Park Heights shootings to call detectives at 410-396-2466, and anyone with information about the shooting in Harlem Park to call 410-396-2477. Those who wish to report information anonymously should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.