Baltimore Police: Four injured in three Wednesday night shootings

Four people were shot in Baltimore in three separate shootings that took place within 1 1/2 hours Wednesday night, Baltimore Police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting of a 34-year-old man whose condition is unknown.

Southwest District officers arrived at the 3300 block of North Hilton Street in Forest Park in West Baltimore at about 8:20 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive. An officer and medics attempted lifesaving measures before taking the man to a hospital.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

At about 9:45 p.m., Western District police responded to report of a shooting at 9:43 p.m. in the 200 block of North Fremont Avenue in Poppleton in Central Southwest. Officers found a male teenager with gunshot wounds in his right leg. The teenager was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Southwest District officers were called to the 2900 block of Belmont Avenue in Northwest Community Action in West Baltimore for a shooting, also around 9:45 p.m., Although there were no victims at the scene, police said two injured men walked into a hospital seeking treatment. Police said a 25-year-old was in serious condition and a 35-year-old was shot in the leg and ankle, sustaining injuries that are not life-threatening.

Southwest District detectives can be reached at 410-396-2488 or anyone with information about this shooting can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.