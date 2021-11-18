Baltimore Police investigating 5-year-old’s death as a homicide, marking city’s 300th of the year

Baltimore homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl Monday, marking the 300th homicide in the city this year.

In a news release Wednesday, the Baltimore Police Department said Nivea Anderson died after officers and medical personnel were unable to revive her.

Police say officers were called to a home in the 2800 block of Pelham Ave. around 6:22 p.m. Monday for a report of an unresponsive 5-year-old girl, later identified as Anderson.

Upon arriving, police say, officers first attempted to render first aid and medics who responded to the scene soon after took the 5-year-old to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics, but she was ultimately pronounced dead a short time later.

Police did not say whether any suspected injuries are believed to have contributed to Anderson’s death, but wrote that the girl “had bruising on her face from prior abuse.” Homicide detectives are investigating.

The department did not name any suspects in Anderson’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or call 1-866-756-2587.

Although Anderson died earlier this week, the homicide investigation announced Wednesday means her death is the 300th homicide in Baltimore this year, the seventh straight year the city has reached the grim milestone.

There were 335 killings last year and a peak of 348 in 2019. The city had not experienced more than 300 homicides a year since the 1990s when there were regularly more than 300 killings but the population was higher. The city’s deadliest year was in 1993 when 353 people were killed.

Since 2015, the city has had five different police commissioners and four mayors, and undergone a federal consent decree that mandates sweeping police reforms to protect residents’ constitutional rights. Some critics have blamed the unabated violence on the consent decree, saying it has cuffed the police, while others have blamed State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby for enacting a policy not to prosecute certain low-level crimes in the city.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison has blamed what he calls the city’s “culture of violence” that causes people to settle disputes with guns, and Mayor Brandon Scott has pledged to take a more holistic approach to solving violence through a recently launched focused deterrence program where at-risk individuals are targeted for services such as housing and employment assistance to keep them from committing crimes.