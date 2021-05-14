Baltimore police officer shoots suspect who drove into him head-on: reports

A Baltimore police officer shot an armed robbery suspect who allegedly drove into him head-on Thursday evening, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison reportedly said in a news conference.

Harrison said the officer's body camera footage showed he fired two shots at the suspect as he was struck by the car, FOX 45 in Baltimore reported.

The suspect tried to flee but was taken into custody after crashing the car a few blocks away from where the shooting occurred on E. Biddle Street, WJZ-TV in Baltimore reported.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Harrison said the officer is in "good" condition, according to WJZ.

"We are lucky that no one was seriously hurt," Mayor Brandon Scott at the news conference, FOX 45 reported. "[Police] were doing exactly what we ask them to do."

The suspect allegedly drove into the officer after police approached his vehicle, which was suspected in multiple armed robberies, Harrison said, according to the Baltimore Sun.