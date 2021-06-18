Baltimore police investigating after police car strikes carjacking suspect
A use-of-force investigation is underway after a teenage carjacking suspect was hit by a police cruiser Monday in Baltimore.
A use-of-force investigation is underway after a teenage carjacking suspect was hit by a police cruiser Monday in Baltimore.
Two men have been arrested following a fatal shooting and carjacking in southeast Baltimore, police say.
If you spot this man, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.
President Biden signed the measure on Thursday afternoon.
Caston’s district oversees a women’s shelter, new luxury apartments and where he’s jailed. An incarcerated man has won, via election, the title of advisory neighborhood commissioner in southeast D.C., a historic first in the city. Joel Caston, 44, has been imprisoned since he was 18 after committing an unnamed felony offense.
The outdoor space at Dr. Jackie Walters' Atlanta home is just as gorgeous as the newly renovated interior. In the clip above, the Married to Medicine doctor shares a tour of her yard, where the serene vibes are strong. "This is outside," she says. This is nothing like city living, thinking that you're in the country. You certainly can still hear the city, but you feel like you're in the country." (There's a reason the OB/GYN dubbed her home "Serenity Springs.") Jackie's yard boasts an infinity-e
Police hope the public can help them identify the suspect vehicle seen on surveillance video of the shooting, described as a white Chevy SUV.
It was put on the market by Zak Bagans, a paranormal investigator, who bought the home in 2019.
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — A motorboat with migrants aboard crashed into a seawall Thursday as police chased it on the Intracoastal Waterway in Pompano Beach. More than 14 people were arrested. Some jumped into the water before local and federal authorities arrested all of them, the latest of an increasing number of migrants trying to cross the sea. The crash happened in the area of Southeast 28th ...
30 live wolves chased a group of Chinese actors during a performance of "Tuoling Legend" last week, but the theatre claims the wolves are trained.
Daredevil Alex Harvill, 28, crashed his motorcycle while practicing to perform a 351-foot jump at an airshow in Washington state on June 17.
A federal judge threw out U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety rules for cruise companies operating in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, handing a victory to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The Conservative Party's loss to the Liberal Democrats in Chesham and Amersham is their largest defeat at a by-election since its 2014 losses in UKIP-voting constituencies. A fierce campaign centred on the Tories’ planning reforms and the construction of the HS2 rail line saw voters swing to Sir Ed Davey’s party by 25 points on Thursday, giving the Liberal Democrats 56.7 per cent of the vote. The party is claiming to have punched a hole in the Blue Wall - a band of southern Tory-voting constitue
The Clippers needed Paul George to fill the sudden absence of injured leader Kawhi Leonard on Wednesday and haul them past the Jazz. Playoff P did.
Rep. Ronny Jackson on Thursday said he's circulating a letter among House GOP colleagues calling on President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test.
Chris Craven’s widow says he was complying with police orders when they shot him at least 15 times. The officers say they feared for their lives.
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue experimented all season with rotations and personnel because of injury problems. Their adaptability has paid off vs. Jazz.
The DOJ may prefer to focus on immediate issues, but it's getting pushed toward a truth-and-reconciliation agenda against the last administration.
For those fortunate enough to own a home in a Bahria Town development, the elite suburb promises to offer a respite from the clamour of life in much of Pakistan. Prospective residents from Karachi are lured with assurances that they can swap the blackouts, floods and rubbish heaps of the port metropolis for a luxury lifestyle in a manicured architectural fantasia. Brochures offer world class amenities, a floodlit golf course and even a replica Parthenon. Yet two weeks ago the haven of Bahria Tow
This month the country announced plans to become the first nation to make the cryptocurrency legal tender.
"You stabbed me," the 11-year-old said as his father cross-examined him. A judge allowed Ronnie Oneal III to represent himself in his murder trial.