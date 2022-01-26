Baltimore Police: Male dies after being shot in Idlewood on Tuesday afternoon

An unidentified male died Tuesday after being shot in Baltimore City’s Idlewood neighborhood near the Baltimore County line, police said.

Baltimore Police said Northeast District patrol officers responded to the 1400 block of Walker Ave. at approximately 2:43 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

Officers located the victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Medic transported him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after by hospital staff.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 866-7LOCKUP. They can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.