Baltimore Police: Male taken to hospital after being shot in Belair-Edison on Sunday

Homicide detectives have taken control of an investigation after an unidentified male was shot late Sunday afternoon in Belair-Edison in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

At approximately 4:38 p.m., Northeast District officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Mannasota Avenue east of Clifton Park and south of Herring Run Park to investigate a reported shooting, the Baltimore Police Department said.

Officers observed a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital, police said.

Due to the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. They can also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.