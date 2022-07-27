Baltimore Police: Man, 33, shot to death in Coldstream Homestead Montebello late Tuesday night

A 33-year-old man died Tuesday night after being shot southeast of Lake Montebello in Northeast Baltimore, police said early Wednesday morning.

Northeast District officers responded about 10:41 p.m. to the 3200 block of Fenwick Avenue in Coldstream Homestead Montebello and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in his upper torso, the Baltimore Police Department said in an email.

The victim was taken by city medics to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating and have yet to identify a suspect or suspects, or determine a motive, according to the email. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.