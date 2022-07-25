Baltimore Police: Man, 41, shot to death Monday afternoon in Oliver

A 41-year-old man was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon, Baltimore Police said.

Police arrived at the 1500 block of East Lanvale Street in Oliver in East Baltimore at about 2:25 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene after Baltimore City medics attempted to save him, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with related information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.