Baltimore Police: Man found with bullet wound to the head dies

McKenna Oxenden, Baltimore Sun
·1 min read

A 34-year-old man died Sunday morning after he was found with a bullet wound to the head in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore Police said they were called to the 2800 block of Garrison Blvd. around 1:40 a.m. for a person lying in the street,

When officers arrived in the Garwyn Oaks neighborhood, police said they found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was transported to an area hospital where pronounced dead. Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police ask for anyone with anyone regarding the killing to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

