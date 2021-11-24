Baltimore Police: Man killed in shooting in Central Park Heights neighborhood

A 30-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Northwest Baltimore on Tuesday night, police say.

At 5:53 p.m., police responded to the 3000 block of Oakley Ave. in Central Park Heights, less than a mile from Pimlico Race Course, for a reported shooting.

There, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and medics transported him to a hospital. Shortly after arriving, he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information about the killing to call detectives at 410-396-2100, or to make an anonymous report to Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.