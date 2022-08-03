Baltimore Police: Man in serious condition after Wednesday morning shooting in East Baltimore

A 46-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot Wednesday morning near the border between McElderry Park and Milton-Montford in East Baltimore, police said.

Southeast District officers arrived at 9:45 a.m. in the 600 block of North Luzerne Street after receiving a report of a shooting. Police said the victim was shot by an unidentified suspect on East Monument Street in the 700 block of North Rose Street.

In May, three people were shot and 27-year-old Chone Cummings died after a shooting on the same block. In April, 24-year-old Jerric Michie died in another shooting just blocks away in the 2400 block of East Monument Street.

Medics brought Wednesday’s victim to a hospital where he remains in serious condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433 or to call or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.