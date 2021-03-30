Baltimore police have ‘no idea’ why man fatally shot 4 people then himself

Baltimore County Police Col. Andre Davis, left, and Police Chief Melissa Hyatt are shown at a news conference in Baltimore County on Monday, on 29 March 2021 ((Associated Press))

Police in Maryland have revealed that they currently have “no idea” why a suspect killed four people before setting fire to his apartment and appearing to fatally shoot himself.

Baltimore County Police revealed on Sunday that Joshua Green, 27, is the department’s only suspect in a shooting at a convenience store in Maryland on Monday, where two people were killed.

They said they also believe that Mr Green killed his two parents at their nearby home, before setting fire to his apartment. He was later found dead by the authorities from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Baltimore County Police colonel Andre Davis confirmed that the gun used in the fatal shootings on Sunday was registered to Mr Green after being legally purchased by him in 2020.

However, when asked at a news conference on Monday what the motive for the killings was, Mr Davis confirmed that the department is currently unsure why the incidents took place.

“As to why this occurred, we have no idea yet,” the colonel said, adding: “Our homicide detectives are tirelessly investigating a motive, but it appears that the shooter acted alone.”

The department believes that Mr Green first killed his parents, Douglas Green, 58, and Olivia Green, 62, at their home in the early hours of Sunday, before driving to a Royal Farms store in Essex, arriving just before 7am.

Mr Green allegedly then blocked another vehicle in the shop’s car park, before fatally shooting the driver, 62-year-old Alpha Smith.

He is then accused of entering the store and fatally shooting a customer, 43-year-old Silvesta Daye and wounding a 22-year-old employee. The department confirmed that the employee is recovering in hospital and is in a stable condition.

The police alleged that after returning to his car, Mr Green drove back to his nearby apartment and set it on fire. They believe that he then died by suicide, as he was found dead in the apartment block’s car park suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The bodies of Mr Green’s parents were found later that day when officers arrived at their home to inform them of their son’s death.

Speaking at the press conference on Tuesday, police chief Melissa Hyatt said that the department had “more questions than answers” about the “horrific and sickening event which changed the lives of many people.”

Ms Hyatt confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and added: “For now, we know that four innocent people lost their lives and one person sustained serious injuries.”