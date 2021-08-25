Baltimore police are not liable for $166,000 judgment against ex-cop, state’s highest court rules

Maryland’s highest court ruled Wednesday that a former Baltimore Police officer who lied to justify raiding a man’s house in Canton must pay the man $166,000, upholding a lower court’s ruling that shielded the department from covering the costs.

The Court of Appeals wrote that former Officer Adam Lewellen was not acting within “the scope of his employment” when he concocted a reason to search the home of David Esteppe. Esteppe sued the the city, the Baltimore Police department and the former officer over the actions, and won in court.

The issue was whether the police department and Baltimore taxpayers would be responsible for paying, as is typically the case when officers are sued for wrongdoing, or if Lewellen alone would have to pay the money to Esteppe.

Lewellen had dated Esteppe’s girlfriend and, after Esteppe broke up with her, Lewellen lied on a search warrant application to raid his house in March 2012, according to court records and the justice’s opinion.

During the search, police say they recovered what they believed to be drugs and a firearm, which Esteppe was prohibited from possessing after he was convicted of second-degree assault in 2008. All charges were later dropped.

On the warrant application, Lewellen wrote that an informant had previously bought drugs from Esteppe, but department investigators interviewed the informant who said she’d never done so before.

Lewellen would later resign from the office and pleaded guilty to perjury and misconduct in office. He was sentenced to six months of home detention.

When Esteppe sued Lewellen, the city and the department, a Baltimore Circuit Court judge dismissed the claims against everyone but Lewellen and awarded Esteppe $166,000 in damages.

Esteppe then approached the city for payment, which refused, arguing that the city had been dismissed from the case and that Lewellen wasn’t working within the scope of his employment as a police officer when he committed the act. At that point, a Baltimore Circuit court judge not named in the opinion ruled that the city was responsible for covering the costs of the judgement.

The Maryland Court of Special Appeals overturned that decision, writing that Lewellen’s “conduct was motivated by personal reasons” and that there was “no factual support in the record that the officer acted, even in part, in furtherance of the interests of the police department.”

On Wednesday, the state Court of Appeals agreed.

“We find the well-researched and well-reasoned opinion of the Court of Special Appeals to be unassailable in its analysis and conclusions,” the court wrote.

The ruling could be a boon for the city as officials have been seeking ways to distance the department from officers sued over their crimes and misconduct, especially in the wake of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force and the wave of lawsuits it spawned.

In those cases, when the city tried to argue that the crimes of the Gun Trace Task Force were so outside the scope of their employment that the city should not be liable, the Court of Appeals disagreed and said the officers were carrying out their jobs and the department had failed to supervise them.

City solicitor Jim Shea said the city is “pleased” with the result and that the two appeals’ courts opinions “provide useful guidance in resolving disputes about the scope of employment.”

However, the issue is not completely settled as Esteppe has the option to move the case back to Circuit Court to argue that Lewellen was working within the scope of his employment.

Esteppe’s attorney, Byron Warnken Jr., said he is preparing to continue arguing the case.

“I look forward to fully fleshing out the issue in future litigation,” Warnken said.

Shea said that he feels “confident” in the city’s position following the Court of Appeals ruling.

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this story.