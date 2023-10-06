Baltimore police offering $9,000 reward for info on Morgan State shooters

The people responsible for Tuesday’s shooting at Morgan State University are still at large, and Baltimore Police are now offering a $9,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Police confirmed during a Friday press conference there were two shooters in the attack, but despite surveillance footage showing the “persons of interest,” authorities have been unable to identify them. They are now seeking the public’s help.

“We can’t arrest someone if we don’t know who they are,” Police Commissioner Richard Worley said during the Friday update.

Worley added that four of the five victims have already been released from the hospital, while another victim is currently in stable condition and expected to recover.

Police previously reported the shooting erupted from a dispute between two groups attending Morgan State’s homecoming events. They said the victims were likely not the shooters’ intended targets. It was unclear whether a third person who pulled a gun had fired any shots.

The incident Tuesday night marked the third straight year that Morgan State’s Homecoming Weekend was interrupted by gun violence.

University President David Wilson canceled classes and homecoming events following the shooting but said classes would resume Monday.

“Today, we unfortunately find ourselves navigating this tragic event during a time at which we should be celebrating,” Wilson wrote in a letter to the university community.

Additional security has been dispatched around campus and in residence halls while police continue their search efforts, said Morgan State University Police Chief Lance Hatcher.

Hatcher added that he did not believe the shooting was directly related to homecoming activities.