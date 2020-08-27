Baltimore Police officer charged with assault, misconduct over forceful arrest captured on video

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police Officer Leon Riley has been charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office for an arrest last December that was captured on video and shows him wrapping his arm around a suspect’s neck.

In the video, the man can be heard saying, “You choking me. You choking me, sir.”

Prosecutors wrote in the indictment that the 29-year-old officer “did recklessly engage in conduct, to wit: restricting the breathing of a citizen, that created a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury.”

In addition, they indicted Riley on charges of assaulting two other men in April 2019 and committing perjury by lying in a statement of probable cause. The officer could not be reached for comment Thursday. Online court records did not list an attorney for him.